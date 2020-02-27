How Orlando Pirates got their mojo back

How have Orlando Pirates gotten their mojo back in such a short space of time? As the Buccaneers head into Saturday's Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs (at FNB Stadium, 3.30pm), they are a different team.

The last time Pirates played the derby in November, they had a defensive capitulation and ended up losing 2-3 to their bitter rivals.

Who can forget that defensive meltdown from Bucs as Ntsikelelo Nyauza headed the ball into his own net in the opening minute?

Later, with the score at 2-2, Paseka Mako conceded a penalty - which was converted by Daniel Cardoso - in the dying minutes of the game to hand Chiefs their first bragging rights since 2014.

Pirates skipper Happy Jele, who missed the November match due to suspension, said the team has come a long way since three months ago.