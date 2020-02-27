Soapie fights off the bias of colourism

SABC2 soap opera Muvhango has a campaign about self-love and representation which aims to tackle colourism.

The show's leading female stars Zonke Mchunu (Imani), Sharon Seno (Marang), Buhle Samuels (Matshidiso) and Bukamina Cebekhulu (Gugu) with their different body types and skin shades front the new #InMyOwnSkin campaign.

With the campaign the SABC soapie aims to influence SA men to appreciate women as they are.

Over its 22-year history on air, the show has come under fire for colourism - often accused by its critics of casting in key female roles actors with lighter skin over those with darker skin.

Show creator Duma Ndlovu, however, yesterday denied this to Sowetan and insisted that his cast has always been inclusive of different skin shades.