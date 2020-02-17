Gavin Hunt taking one game at a time
Could the joke be on Kaizer Chiefs as the race to the finishing line heats up? Contenders Bidvest Wits will play Chiefs twice in the league in the coming weeks. Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane last week asked Wits to do him a favour and topple Amakhosi in those games.
Wits coach Gavin Hunt has come out to say that Mosimane's utterances were a joke.
"Pitso has been in the game long enough. He knows more than I do. It was said tongue in cheek didn't he? So I take it as a joke. We are trying to fight our battles. It's a joke and I like it," Hunt said with a smile.
"We have 17 games and 33 points, so we are under two points a game. Chiefs look like they will make 65 points easily so we will need to go like hell."
From the sounds of it, Hunt and Mosimane could be in a plot to topple Chiefs. Wits have three games in hand as they have played 17 games while Chiefs have played 20. If all things remain the same, and Wits win all their games in hand they will get to within three games of the leaders.
On Saturday, the university side beat Baroka 1-0 in Polokwane, thanks to a Deon Hotto goal. "Any win is a big win in the PSL, especially after losing last Wednesday. It was important for us to bounce back."
Hunt, who has won the league, Telkom Knockout and MTN8 since arriving at the club in 2012, said he doesn't obsess over trophies. "I never talk about the log or winning trophies with the players or anything like that. I believe that if you win the next game then you win the league. That's the mentality we have.
"So we just work on the next game which is Highlands on Wednesday."
