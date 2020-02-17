Gavin Hunt taking one game at a time

Could the joke be on Kaizer Chiefs as the race to the finishing line heats up? Contenders Bidvest Wits will play Chiefs twice in the league in the coming weeks. Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane last week asked Wits to do him a favour and topple Amakhosi in those games.

Wits coach Gavin Hunt has come out to say that Mosimane's utterances were a joke.

"Pitso has been in the game long enough. He knows more than I do. It was said tongue in cheek didn't he? So I take it as a joke. We are trying to fight our battles. It's a joke and I like it," Hunt said with a smile.

"We have 17 games and 33 points, so we are under two points a game. Chiefs look like they will make 65 points easily so we will need to go like hell."