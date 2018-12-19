Ajax's Prince Nxumalo linked with Wits

Almost forgotten Ajax Cape Town striker Prince Nxumalo might join Bidvest Wits in January.

Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, a source close to the situation confirmed that negotiations between Ajax and Wits were at an advanced stage and Nxumalo was thrilled about a possible return to the PSL.

"The boy is on his way to Wits. The deal is almost done. the two clubs are negotiating and everything is in place for him to go to Gauteng next month. He's very happy about going back to the PSL,'' said the source.

"He has also bought a house in Johannesburg. He was happy at Ajax but each and every player wants to compete in the top-flight. He has not done well in the National First Division and sees this move as a chance to resurrect his career.''

The 28-year-old forward could not be reached for comment yesterday as his phone was off.

But Ajax CEO Ari Efstathiou refused to be drawn into any possible January transfer activities involving the Urban Warriors, only insisting that Nxumalo was still contracted to the club until June.

"I cannot be talking about the January transfer [window], but Nxumalo is still our player and he's happy here. He's contracted to us until the end of June next year. I know nothing about him moving away,'' said Efstathiou.

The Clever Boys coach Gavin Hunt said he knew nothing about Nxumalo joining them in the next month.

Nxumalo made a name for himself when he, alongside Thobani Mncwango, finished as the second top-scorers with 13 goals, one behind Collins Mbesuma, in the 2015/2016 PSL campaign.

The former Arrows and SuperSport striker's progress has largely been hampered by a spate of epileptic seizures over the past few seasons.