Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza opened Ajax Cape Town’s new academy‚ the Ajax Lambda Institute‚ on Friday and hailed the boarding school facility as a pathway to excellence.

Ajax‚ despite struggling in the National First Division after their controversial relegation from the PSL last season‚ have embarked on the ambitious project and already have seven boys living fulltime in the club’s newly-built academy‚ complete with schooling and a hands-on matron‚ or house mother.

Next year the number will be increased by another seven boys‚ including the first two scholars from outside the Cape‚ one of whom is from outside South Africa.

“Our mission is to prepare and nurture young African talent to take them to the top European leagues‚” said Ajax chairman Ari Efstathiou.

“We aim to annually produce at least six players who go on to play professionally. Our dream is to have two or three them good enough to go to Europe and the rest to the PSL. There is no room for failure at the academy.”

The school is unique in that the boys live and go to school at the facility‚ with their days divided between training and schooling plus a whole host of other activities to build and mould their character.