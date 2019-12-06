Cash-strapped Safa eyes part of PSL's billion-rand cake

The financially embattled South African Football Association (Safa) wants a slice of the R1bn PSL pie.

Safa announced a huge loss of R74m at its headquarters yesterday ahead of its AGM on Sunday.

It's a case of the haves and the have nots as the financial positions of the two football organisations are worlds apart. The Premier Soccer League reportedly contributes R10m per season to the mother body.

Safa acting chief executive Gay Mokoena admitted that they would be engaging the Premier Soccer League about getting more from them.

"Yes, the PSL announced a R1bn revenue. The PSL contributes to us an amount that is in particular for referee development and that amount has not changed [for some time]," Mokoena said.

"There is a planned JSC [joint standing committee] meeting where we will express some of our ideas on how we could improve the revenue we receive from the PSL without negatively affecting them."