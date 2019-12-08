WATCH | Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane receives ovation from Wydad fans in Casablanca
Pitso Mosimane’s status as one of Africa’s most respected coaches was never better illustrated than the standing ovation and chants of support he received from Wydad Casablanca fans following Saturday’s 0-0 Caf Champions League draw for Mamelodi Sundowns in Casablanca.
It is almost unheard of for home fans to chant the name of the opposition coach in any level of football anywhere around the world‚ but Mosimane’s deep respect for Wydad and willingness to bring a Sundowns side to attack their hosts in Casablanca has earned him a cult following in Morocco.
It is Mosimane’s fifth visit to Wydad in a little over two years and this time he came away with a point after four previous narrow defeats by a single goal.
Humbling to hear the @WACofficiel Suppoters chanting my name! Unbelievable!!God Bless the Continent and @Masandawana family. African memories and scenes I will leave for my children and take them with me to my grave!— Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) December 7, 2019
Alhamdilla. @CAF_Online @WACofficiel pic.twitter.com/b7yJcKv9sm
Always gracious in his pre and post-match press conferences‚ Mosimane has always spoken of his admiration for Wydad as an opponent‚ one he has now met nine times since September 2017 with two wins and three draws to go with those four away defeats.
Wydad’s ultras responded to him on Saturday night‚ chanting his name as he went over to applaud them at the end of the stalemate.
The goalless draw suggests a dull game‚ but it was anything but as Sundowns sought to attack their hosts and probably should have come away with the win.
End of the match 0-0— Jalal Bounouar (@BounouarJalal) December 7, 2019
What a beautifil scene!!!! @WACofficiel fans applauding @Masandawana coach @TheRealPitso and calling him by his name!!!! pic.twitter.com/UoV4WyMq1m
Wydad are now unbeaten in their last 23 home games in the Champions League and most sides come to Casablanca looking for a point‚ but Mosimane’s eagerness to get more has earned him the respect and affection of the home fans.
There was also a show of respect between Mosimane and the Wydad bench before the game as he greeted every player and even got a hug in return!
I'm home in Africa my continent, the only one I have @caf_online_AR #family #FamilyisForever @Masandawana @WACofficiel @CAF_Media pic.twitter.com/68M3FoJff5— Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) December 7, 2019
There is no doubt that the Champions League has been massive for Mosimane’s profile on the African continent‚ leading to him winning the Caf Coach of the Year award for 2016.
And it is also clear that South Africa has no greater footballing ambassador on the continent than their straight-talking‚ but much-loved Sundowns coach.
RESPECT EARNED! @WACofficiel fans giving the Brazilians a standing ovation. A testament to the performance on the day and mutual respect we share! ?? ?? ? pic.twitter.com/kkBvxdyw0P— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) December 8, 2019