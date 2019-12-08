WATCH | Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane receives ovation from Wydad fans in Casablanca

Pitso Mosimane’s status as one of Africa’s most respected coaches was never better illustrated than the standing ovation and chants of support he received from Wydad Casablanca fans following Saturday’s 0-0 Caf Champions League draw for Mamelodi Sundowns in Casablanca.

It is almost unheard of for home fans to chant the name of the opposition coach in any level of football anywhere around the world‚ but Mosimane’s deep respect for Wydad and willingness to bring a Sundowns side to attack their hosts in Casablanca has earned him a cult following in Morocco.

It is Mosimane’s fifth visit to Wydad in a little over two years and this time he came away with a point after four previous narrow defeats by a single goal.