Sundowns know ‘what to expect’ in Casablanca cauldron

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca says they will not be intimidated by the passionate support of Wydad Casablanca in their Caf Champions League group stages clash at the Stade Mohammed V on Saturday night (kickoff 9pm).

The Brazilians are in Casablanca looking for their first win away from home over their rivals who knocked them out of the tournament in the semifinal stage last season.

“We have played them many times over the past few years and we know that when they play in their own backyard they are a stubborn team,” said former Bafana Bafana defender Ngcongca.

“They are helped by their 12th man in the stands but as football players these are the matches that you look forward to. When the stadium is packed, the atmosphere is always very good and we enjoy playing in front of many supporters.”

Sundowns arrived in Casablanca on Tuesday and Ngcongca said their preparations have gone well.