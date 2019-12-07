The SA Football Association (Safa) will announce a new technical sponsor in the coming weeks after the expiration of the deal they had with Nike at the completion of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in July.

Safa’s acting CEO, Gay Mokoena, said they have four different technical sponsors on the table‚ including Nike‚ and would decide who to go for after the association’s annual general meeting in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Safa will report a R74m deficit in their financial statement at the AGM.

It has been speculated that Safa will sign Umbro as their new kit sponsor in the coming weeks but Mokoena said they are yet to take a decision on which option to choose.

“We can confirm that Nike is one of the four technical sponsors we have on the table‚” said Mokoena.

“We must say we’re very excited about the deals on the table. We’re just looking at the best option at the moment.”