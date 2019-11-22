Patrice Motsepe is not only one of the richest men in South Africa‚ but also has a say in how two of the most successful sporting entities based in Tshwane are run.

Mining magnate Motsepe‚ who owns Premier Soccer League club and 2016 Caf Champions League winners Mamelodi Sundowns‚ has acquired a 37 percent equity stake in the Blue Bulls.

The Bulls are South Africa’s most successful Super Rugby team with three Super Rugby titles won in 2007‚ 2009 and 2010.

Mamelodi Sundowns are South Africa’s most successful team from a league perspective with nine PSL titles.

With 12 league titles overall‚ they’re level with Kaizer Chiefs‚ though the Soweto giants remain far and away the best cup competition side in the country.

The Bulls’ franchise’s equity was equally split between the Blue Bulls Rugby Union and Remgro. However‚ with Motsepe muscling in with his considerable financial weight‚ Motsepe and Remgro have a 37 percent share with the BBRU collecting the remaining 26 percent.

Mamelodi Sundowns also play a large number of their league games at Loftus Versfeld.

Blue Bulls Company (BBCo) chief executive officer Alfons Meyer said the deal will benefit the union in many ways.