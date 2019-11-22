Rejuvenated Lebohang Maboe back to aid Downs frontline

Last season Lebohang Maboe played an influential role as he was Mamelodi Sundowns' top scorer with nine goals domestically.

Now, the attacker is back from a spell on the sidelines and is eager to pick up from where he left off.

Maboe was the first name on the starting line-up in the previous campaign where the team depended on him to lead the attack. He featured in 45 games in all competitions.

That heavy workload caught up with him as this season he has suffered the consequences.

He has been used sparingly by the technical team to give him time to recuperate.