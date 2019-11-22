Soccer

Rejuvenated Lebohang Maboe back to aid Downs frontline

By Gomolemo Motshwane - 22 November 2019 - 11:01
Attacker Lebohang Maboe of Mamelodi Sundowns featured a little for the Brazilians this season due to fatigue.
Attacker Lebohang Maboe of Mamelodi Sundowns featured a little for the Brazilians this season due to fatigue.
Image: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images

Last season Lebohang Maboe played an influential role as he was Mamelodi Sundowns' top scorer with nine goals domestically.

Now, the attacker is back from a spell on the sidelines and is eager to pick up from where he left off.

Maboe was the first name on the starting line-up in the previous campaign where the team depended on him to lead the attack. He featured in 45 games in all competitions.

That heavy workload caught up with him as this season he has suffered the consequences.

He has been used sparingly by the technical team to give him time to recuperate.

Why Mosimane became emotional when he saw Percy Tau on television

Mamelodi Sundowns hopes that Percy Tau’s eye-catching performance against Spanish giants Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium will motivate other ...
Sport
1 month ago

"Actually, I went to do tests and it was fatigue. Now I am working on my game and getting back to the team and doing what I do best," Maboe said.

"I'll just continue working hard for the team. There's still a long season ahead of us and we will need everybody to come and contribute to the cause."

Sundowns are one hurdle away from the final of the Telkom Knockout, but they have a tenacious Golden Arrows to get past first at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium tomorrow (3pm).

Maboe says Downs will need to be as clinical in defence as they will need to be in attack.

"We shouldn't give the ball away easily. We know they are a counter-attacking team and they will be waiting to pounce on our mistakes.

"The less mistakes we make, then the more chances we give ourselves to win the game."

Oddly, it has been three years since Sundowns were in a cup final. Their last was the CAF Champions League final in 2016.

Lebusa gets SA challenge

Ntseki picks 'strongest' side to face Mali
Sport
1 month ago

Tiyani Mabunda scores twice as Sundowns romp to 5-0 win in the Seychelles

Mamelodi Sundowns ran riot with five unanswered goals against Seychelles minnows Cote d’Or on Saturday to put one foot firmly in the group stages of ...
Sport
2 months ago

Kermit Erasmus leads goal-fest as Bafana put six past Swallows

Kermit Erasmus netted twice as Bafana Bafana beat GladAfrica Championship team Moroka Swallows 6-0 in a training match at Dobsonville Stadium on ...
Sport
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Classifieds

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Five spicy Malema quotes in lead-up to December's EFF conference
Violent clashes between police and Zimbabwean opposition party members
X