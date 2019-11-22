Rejuvenated Lebohang Maboe back to aid Downs frontline
Last season Lebohang Maboe played an influential role as he was Mamelodi Sundowns' top scorer with nine goals domestically.
Now, the attacker is back from a spell on the sidelines and is eager to pick up from where he left off.
Maboe was the first name on the starting line-up in the previous campaign where the team depended on him to lead the attack. He featured in 45 games in all competitions.
That heavy workload caught up with him as this season he has suffered the consequences.
He has been used sparingly by the technical team to give him time to recuperate.
"Actually, I went to do tests and it was fatigue. Now I am working on my game and getting back to the team and doing what I do best," Maboe said.
"I'll just continue working hard for the team. There's still a long season ahead of us and we will need everybody to come and contribute to the cause."
Sundowns are one hurdle away from the final of the Telkom Knockout, but they have a tenacious Golden Arrows to get past first at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium tomorrow (3pm).
Maboe says Downs will need to be as clinical in defence as they will need to be in attack.
"We shouldn't give the ball away easily. We know they are a counter-attacking team and they will be waiting to pounce on our mistakes.
"The less mistakes we make, then the more chances we give ourselves to win the game."
Oddly, it has been three years since Sundowns were in a cup final. Their last was the CAF Champions League final in 2016.
