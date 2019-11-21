A Chiefs-Sundowns final Lyle Lakay wish
Mamelodi Sundowns and Chiefs fans are salivating over a possible Telkom Knockout final between the two giants.
Sundowns and Chiefs could set up a dream final in the TKO, but both teams have plucky opponents in the semis to get past first.
Amakhosi face Maritzburg United on Sunday while Downs face off against Golden Arrows on Saturday. Downs winger Lyle Lakay acknowledged that fans would love to see them play Chiefs.
"I won't say we want revenge but we would want to win it and get Chiefs in the final. But it doesn't really matter who we get ... if we do get there," he said. "Of course we would want Chiefs because of what happened in the previous games. If we do get Chiefs then it will be more exciting because we know the rivalry between the two teams."
The Brazilians have in the past been notoriously slow starters and this season is no different. The team has had a mini-slump in the league but the public reaction has been indicative of their dominance.
A three-match winless streak has fans already panicking because they are so accustomed to winning all the time.
Lakay is not concerned about the rough patch in the slightest.
"Lots of teams go through it during the season. For us it's good that we experience it early and can turn it around close to December," he said.
"It's nothing new and we just have to get over it."
