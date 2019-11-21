Soccer

A Chiefs-Sundowns final Lyle Lakay wish

By Gomolemo Motshwane - 21 November 2019 - 10:33
Lyle Lakay of Sundowns celebrates scoring the late goal in the league match against Maritzburg United on September 21.
Lyle Lakay of Sundowns celebrates scoring the late goal in the league match against Maritzburg United on September 21.
Image: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns and Chiefs fans are salivating over a possible Telkom Knockout final between the two giants.

Sundowns and Chiefs could set up a dream final in the TKO, but both teams have plucky opponents in the semis to get past first.

Amakhosi face Maritzburg United on Sunday while Downs face off against Golden Arrows on Saturday. Downs winger Lyle Lakay acknowledged that fans would love to see them play Chiefs.

"I won't say we want revenge but we would want to win it and get Chiefs in the final. But it doesn't really matter who we get ... if we do get there," he said. "Of course we would want Chiefs because of what happened in the previous games. If we do get Chiefs then it will be more exciting because we know the rivalry between the two teams."

Fabian McCarthy impressed with coach Ernst Middendorp's Kaizer Chiefs

Friendly or no friendly‚ former Kaizer Chiefs defender Fabian McCarthy has said he was impressed and surprised by the manner in which Amakhosi blew ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

The Brazilians have in the past been notoriously slow starters and this season is no different. The team has had a mini-slump in the league but the public reaction has been indicative of their dominance.

A three-match winless streak has fans already panicking because they are so accustomed to winning all the time.

Lakay is not concerned about the rough patch in the slightest.

"Lots of teams go through it during the season. For us it's good that we experience it early and can turn it around close to December," he said.

"It's nothing new and we just have to get over it."

Ncikazi faces ex-boss Mngqithi in TKO tie

Arrows' deputy feels omens good for team.
Sport
1 day ago

Komphela praying for rain when Arrows face Sundowns in TKO semi

Lamontville Golden Arrows’ rise to fourth in the Absa Premiership has been built on hard work and an impregnatable home form as they prepare to ...
Sport
19 hours ago

We can't afford to lose our heads against Maritzburg United: Cardoso

Having dispatched of some big-name opposition in the Telkom Knockout, Kaizer Chiefs need to keep their focus in Sunday’s semifinal against supposedly ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Classifieds

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cops raid 'dagga lab and arms cache' in Pretoria
Inside the Guptas' Saxonwold home auctioned for R2.6-million
X