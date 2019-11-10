After an interminable number of ‘snore fests’ served up as derbies‚ there was almost too much to digest at FNB Stadium as Kaizer Chiefs beat Orlando Pirates for the first time in almost five years.

All too often in the last years the traditional clash between the two Soweto giants has failed to deliver‚ proving a damp squib after weeks of expectation.

But this one had it all‚ so much so that if a Hollywood scriptwriter had put all the elements together it would have been thought of as cheesy.

A calamitous own goal‚ disputed goals‚ the ball thudding against the bar‚ not once but three times‚ a scuffle followed by a red card and‚ finally‚ to finish it all off with a penalty that produced the winner.

Oh no‚ hang on!

There was a still a botched late effort from Pirates to deny themselves a chance for what would have been a deserved share of the spoils.