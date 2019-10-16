He later joined Atlanta Chiefs in the United States of America and played against the sport’s greats such as Pelé.

According to Chiefs‚ he returned to SA in 1969 after turning a $1-million offer to remain in the US and formed the mass supported behemoth that is AmaKhosi. Motaung combined his first name with his former club Atlanta Chiefs to create the name Kaizer Chiefs

‘‘In 1969‚ he turned down $1 million to remain in the States to realise his dream of forming his own club‚” the club said.

‘‘He started Kaizer’s XI and they played their first game on 20 September 1969.

‘‘As a 24-year-old player‚ he went on to officially form Kaizer Chiefs on 7 January 1970.

‘‘Bra K is celebrated by many all over the world and his contribution to football in South Africa cannot be matched.