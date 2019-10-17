Billiat: Let's give Kaizer big cup gift

Party hats and anniversary horns were the order of the day at the Kaizer Chiefs base in Naturena yesterday as the club celebrated the 75th birthday of their chairman and founder Kaizer Motaung.

Motaung's cake may have been eaten yesterday but the club's star, Khama Billiat, still craves more celebratory moments to honour the Amakhosi owner, who formed the club when he was only 26 years old.

Billiat feels a win against Cape Town at Cape Town Stadium [3pm] in the first round of the Telkom Knockout on Saturday would be a perfect birthday present for Motaung.

"He he has to finish this week very happy and we will do our best," said Billiat at Chiefs' media open day at their village yesterday.

Having gone four straight seasons without a cup, the TKO, their first cup tournament this term, gives Chiefs another shot at glory. Top-of-the-table Chiefs did not participate in the MTN8 after finishing ninth the past season.