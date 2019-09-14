Ernst Middendorp's comments on Khama Billiat 'uncalled for', says Chiefs manager Bobby Motaung

Kaizer Chiefs' football manager Bobby Motaung says it was unnecessary for coach Ernst Middendorp to bemoan the fact that star midfielder Khama Billiat played for Zimbabwe this week.

Billiat, who has only played two matches in the Absa Premiership since he returned from the Africa Cup of Nations, featured for the Warriors in their World Cup preliminary round qualifier against Somalia on Tuesday despite Chiefs having earlier said he was injured.

“Unfortunately, when the coach made those statements I was not there but I think he understands the rules,” Motaung said.

“I don’t know why he raised that issue because rules are rules and even if the player is injured he’s got to report to national team camp. Doctors in national team camp have to make their own assessments based on our reports and they make a call.