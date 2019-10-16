WATCH: Middendorp has the perfect birthday present idea for Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung
Kaizer Chiefs' players‚ technical team and staff of their Village in Naturena sang Happy Birthday to Kaizer Motaung on Wednesday‚ in celebration of the chairman's 75th birthday.
Motaung was out of the country but Chiefs' players and staff congregated on the club's training grounds at the Village‚ complete with party hats‚ birthday horns and a birthday cake‚ and sang for a recorded message to be sent to the chairman.
Chiefs were also holding a media open day ahead of their training session‚ in preparation for their Telkom Knockout last-16 clash against Cape Town City at Cape Town on Saturday.
Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp was asked if his team would view a win against City as the perfect present for Chiefs' chairman and founder.
"I think actually as a chairman‚ having his 75th birthday today‚ knowing where you [Chiefs] have been three months before this birthday‚ I think it's not only about a wish on this honourable day today‚" Middendorp said.
"I think it's really something about everybody bringing this club back. I think what he has seen now probably in the last three or four months‚ and probably what he is wishing for in terms of making more progress - I think that's the biggest message you can send out as a team‚ as a club‚ to somebody who has done a fantastic job bringing this brand to such a level over the past 50 years.
"And the birthday is just something to sit down‚ take a bit more time on yourself‚ having a nice coffee in the morning.
"And I hope he will have a good use of this fantastic day somewhere."
Chiefs are top of the Absa Premiership after eight games this season‚ having finished last campaign in a disastrous ninth.