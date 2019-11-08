Frank Makua urges Chiefs to play as a unit
Kaizer Chiefs may have dumped Orlando Pirates out of the Telkom Knockout in the quarterfinals on penalties last week, but Amakhosi have failed to win the Soweto derby in regulation time for five years now.
As the two arch-foes meet again in an Absa Premiership match at FNB Stadium tomorrow [3.30pm], this could be Chiefs' best chance to finally break their Soweto derby drought, especially with Pirates still working on their combinations while the top-of-the-table Glamour Boys look to have already found their rhythm.
Retired Amakhosi winger Frank Makua reckons that playing as a team and selflessness among the players are what could inspire his former side to rare derby glory tomorrow.
"I know that current form counts for nothing in the Soweto derby but I think Chiefs have the upper hand. However, players must put their personal interests aside and fight as a team," said Makua, who boasts more than 90 Chiefs appearances between 1995 and 2000.
"In big games like this, players want to shine individually, to grab headlines. But I urge all our players to work collectively to make the Amakhosi faithful happy."
The 45-year-old Glamour Boys legend tipped Daniel Akpeyi and Dumisani Zuma to impress, pleading with coach Ernst Middendorp to start Zuma, who's mainly been used as a super sub.
"Zuma is Chiefs' best player at the moment and he should start. You saw what he did against Chippa United [he scored a brace, propelling Amakhosi to a 2-0 league success on Wednesday]," said Makua.
"When you talk about confidence, I don't think there's a player with higher confidence than Akpeyi at the moment. His qualities will be important because Pirates will also throw everything at Chiefs, so you need someone like Akpeyi in goal."
Interestingly, as much as Amakhosi have been struggling to overcome Bucs in normal time, Middendorp, has never lost a competitive Soweto derby. The German has three wins and two stalemates against the Sea Robbers in all tournaments.
Last campaign, the coach started his second tenure at Naturena with a 1-1 draw against Bucs before claiming the 4-2 penalty shootout win last week.
