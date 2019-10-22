DJ Maphorisa keeps getting hate for collaborating with 'hot' artists
DJ Maphorisa continues to get criticism for collaborating with hot artists who are accused of killing the music game.
Following the success of his album Scorpion Kings with Kabza De Small, Maphorisa revealed that Scorpion Kings 2, which is set to drop in November, would have even hotter collaborations.
Maphorisa's ray of happiness was short-lived when a tweep strolled onto his TL, accusing him of being an “opportunist” who only features artists who are hot and happening.
“If you're an 'unknown artist', you might as well forget,” said the tweep.
Maphorisa didn't take the shade lightly and soon hit back with a spicy reply: "Imagine working with cold people. How will I buy Lambo la bora Rangwane?”
Imagine working with cold people ? How will i buy Lambo la bora Rangwane https://t.co/eFF3aeVIZ1— LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) October 20, 2019
Stop fighting a winning battle We WON, no need to bring bad energy— LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) October 20, 2019
While most of Maphorisa's fans labelled the shade unnecessary, another tweep applauded him for his business sense: “He is a clever businessman, and that is generally the cycle of life. If he can keep doing what he's doing and keep giving us heat on the dancefloor, we [are] satisfied.”
This is not the first time that Maphorisa has faced such hate. Just a few months ago, he had to shut down claims that he was riding on amapiano sensation Kabza De Small's fame.
“Everyone wants a piece of Scorpion Kings. Haters want it down on platforms. Guys are jealous, saying I am using Kabza. Why all this hate while everyone loves this project? Since Kabza started working with me, has he ever missed a gig? So we don't deserve it?” the DJ asked at the time.
Everyone wants a peace of Scorpion Kings ?— LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) July 22, 2019
Haters want it down on platforms
Guys are jealous saying iam using Kabza
Why all this hate while everyone loves this project
Since Kabza started working with me has he ever missed a gig?
So we dnt deserve it?
