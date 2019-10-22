Pic of The Day

DJ Maphorisa keeps getting hate for collaborating with 'hot' artists

By Masego Seemela - 22 October 2019 - 12:13
DJ Maphorisa has set the record straight - again - about working with amapiano sensation Kabza De Small.
DJ Maphorisa has set the record straight - again - about working with amapiano sensation Kabza De Small.
Image: Gallo Images / The Times / Tsheko Kabasia

DJ Maphorisa continues to get criticism for collaborating with hot artists who are accused of killing the music game.

Following the success of his album Scorpion Kings with Kabza De Small, Maphorisa revealed that Scorpion Kings 2, which is set to drop in November, would have even hotter collaborations. 

Maphorisa's ray of happiness was short-lived when a tweep strolled onto his TL, accusing him of being an “opportunist” who only features artists who are hot and happening.

“If you're an 'unknown artist', you might as well forget,” said the tweep.

Maphorisa didn't take the shade lightly and soon hit back with a spicy reply: "Imagine working with cold people. How will I buy Lambo la bora Rangwane?”

While most of Maphorisa's fans labelled the shade unnecessary, another tweep applauded him for his business sense: “He is a clever businessman, and that is generally the cycle of life. If he can keep doing what he's doing and keep giving us heat on the dancefloor, we [are] satisfied.”

This is not the first time that Maphorisa has faced such hate. Just a few months ago, he had to shut down claims that he was riding on amapiano sensation Kabza De Small's fame. 

Everyone wants a piece of Scorpion Kings. Haters want it down on platforms. Guys are jealous, saying  I am using Kabza. Why all this hate while everyone loves this project? Since Kabza started working with me, has he ever missed a gig? So we don't deserve it?” the DJ asked at the time.

Don Laka hails scribes who exposed his music

Don Laka doesn't remember the number of records he has released since launching his music career in the early '70s.
Entertainment
4 days ago

Maphorisa on gqom: 'You can’t say it is trash when we have a gqom song with Beyoncé

Maphorisa might save gqom from being killed by amapiano
Entertainment
2 weeks ago

Big night for dance music

DJ Black Coffee, Shimza, Simmy and Prince Kaybee were some of the big winners at the third annual Dance Music Awards South Africa last night.
Entertainment
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Up in flames: SA’s truckers face violence and fear on the freeway
Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested
X