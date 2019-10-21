Slick Sundowns samba past Usuthu in knockout contest

Mamelodi Sundowns' South American trio of Ali Meza, Gaston Sirino and Mauricio Affonso turned their first- round Telkom Knockout clash against AmaZulu into a samba as they played a hand in the 5-0 demolition in Pretoria yesterday.

Sirino grabbed a brace while Meza and Affonso got one each and Mario Booysen scored an own goal as the Brazilians advanced to the last eight of the competition.

At half-time there was a glimmer of hope for Usuthu and a level of respectability to the scoreline, but that changed in the second period.

Sirino troubled the opposition defence with his nifty footwork and unrestrictive position behind the strikers. Central defender Tapelo Xoki tried all he could to contain the Uruguayan but he was proving to be a difficult customer.

The Downs technical team could be onto something with the strike partnership of the Venezuelan Meza and Thapelo Morena. The two industrious players were all over the Usuthu defence and allowed teammates into the game.