Outspoken Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane stepped up the psychological warfare ahead of his side's league showdown against rivals Kaizer Chiefs and said the hugely anticipated encounter was not the Pretoria club's biggest game of the week.

Never one to mince his words‚ Mosimane said their meeting with Chiefs at Loftus Stadium on Sunday afternoon is not the most important match this week as it will have no bearing on the race for the league title.

Sundowns host Highlands Park at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday and the crafty Mosimane said he preferred to turn his focus on the 'big' game against coach Owen da Gama's charges rather than on Chiefs.

“You know how Highlands Park plays‚ they are tough and that game may also get you injuries and yellow or red cards‚” said Mosimane.

“The Highlands game is a big game for us.

"Both games have three points if you win them but if you start focusing on the Chiefs game you are being emotional.