Thamsanqa Gabuza back at training after time off to mourn his son's death

SuperSport United have confirmed that striker Thamsanqa Gabuza has returned to training after being given time off to mourn his son.

The former Orlando Pirates striker surprised SuperSport management and teammates when he told them in the midst of wild celebrations shortly after winning the MTN8 trophy that his son had died days before the final.

Gabuza’s son was buried a few days before United beat Highlands Park 1-0 in a match that also saw the gangly former Bafana Bafana striker walk away with the man-of-the-match award.

Gabuza had decided not to tell anyone about the tragedy before the match, saying he didn’t want to distract the team ahead of the final.