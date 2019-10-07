How SuperSport United won it

Sihle Ndebele reflects on how SuperSport got the better of the Lions of the North in Saturday's MTN8 final.

Experience

While it was Highlands' first cup final in the recent era, SuperSport were participating in the decider for the 11th time in the past 10 seasons.

Matsatsantsa showed their experience by absorbing Highlands' pressure in the opening stages of game.

But Highlands lost their energy and SuperSport scored. After scoring, SuperSport managed the game well by keeping it simple.

Ronwen Williams' influence

Highlands should have taken the lead as early as the fourth minute when Mothobi Mvala received an enterprising cross from Mokete Mogaila inside the box, however, his effort was saved point-blank by Williams.

The Bafana Bafana shot-stopper was also vital in organising his defence, especially in set-pieces.

Grobler-Gabuza impact

The telepathic relationship between Bradley Grobler and Thamsanqa Gabuza once again delivered the goods for SuperSport as the latter scooped the Man of the Match award.

It was the latter's solitary goal that gifted Matsatsantsa the R8m trophy. Gabuza's work rate, especially his ability to keep defenders busy and defending set-pieces, helped Matsatsantsa keep Highlands at bay.