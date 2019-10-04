PSL players weigh in on SuperSport United, Highlands Park decider

As tomorrow's MTN8 final between SuperSport United and Highlands Park at Orlando Stadium takes centre stage, with no other top-flight fixture this weekend, Sihle Ndebele speaks to four neutral premiership players to hear their predictions and expectations of this Wafa Wafa decider that kicks off at 6pm.

Nduduzo Sibiya (Golden Arrows)

I think it's going to be a tough game. Highlands is a hard working team, while on the SuperSport side, it's all about tactics and combination plays, especially that [partnership] of [Thamsanqa] Gabuza and [Bradley] Grobler.

In term of the dominance it'll be 50-50, but SuperSport will eventually win this one.

Mduduzi Mdantsane (Baroka)

SuperSport will be crowned champions.

They are in great form, they started the season very well. The combination of Gabuza and Grobler will come in handy as well - it's very strong.

Their experience [as this is their third MTN8 final in a row] will also count.