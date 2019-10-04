PSL players weigh in on SuperSport United, Highlands Park decider
As tomorrow's MTN8 final between SuperSport United and Highlands Park at Orlando Stadium takes centre stage, with no other top-flight fixture this weekend, Sihle Ndebele speaks to four neutral premiership players to hear their predictions and expectations of this Wafa Wafa decider that kicks off at 6pm.
Nduduzo Sibiya (Golden Arrows)
I think it's going to be a tough game. Highlands is a hard working team, while on the SuperSport side, it's all about tactics and combination plays, especially that [partnership] of [Thamsanqa] Gabuza and [Bradley] Grobler.
In term of the dominance it'll be 50-50, but SuperSport will eventually win this one.
Mduduzi Mdantsane (Baroka)
SuperSport will be crowned champions.
They are in great form, they started the season very well. The combination of Gabuza and Grobler will come in handy as well - it's very strong.
Their experience [as this is their third MTN8 final in a row] will also count.
Thamsanqa Mkhize (Cape Town City)
SuperSport have the upper hand, but it won't be easy because it's a final after all.
I think with their experience in this cup [MTN8], SuperSport will dominate and win.
For Highlands, being in the final for the first time [in the Premier Soccer League era], should already be a huge achievement, but they have what it takes to stage an upset because football is football.
Thabang Monare (Bidvest Wits)
The game will go into extra-time. In extra-time it's tough to predict who will win.
SuperSport are a very good team and, on the other hand, Highlands are a hard-working team, so it will be a well-matched affair.
Both teams are capable of winning this cup.
I expect a very interesting game of football.
I cannot pick the winner. It's rough.
