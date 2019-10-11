Molefi Ntseki unfazed by big Malian test

The moment of truth has arrived for Molefi Ntseki as he faces his first test as Bafana Bafana coach.

Bafana have a difficult first hurdle under Ntseki as they take on Mali in the Nelson Mandela Challenge on Sunday.

Their preparations have been hit by a number of injury setbacks, with Bongani Zungu withdrawn from the squad. Ntseki remains undeterred and acknowledged that injuries are part of the game.

"As a coach you should prepare for things like that.

"When things like these happen we should not be affected too much because we have called up enough players," Ntseki said.