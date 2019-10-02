Molefi Ntseki to nominate his technical team
Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki is set to make his first major presentation to Safa's technical committee to propose the names of the people he wants as his support staff.
Safa has still not appointed a permanent technical team to support Ntseki in his work as Bafana boss.
Before the appointments can be made, Ntseki will have to give the association a list of his preferred candidates.
Ntseki explained that he will finalise a date with the technical committee chairperson Jack Maluleke for the presentation sometime this month.
"I will present to the technical committee the organogram I have in mind and then it has to go to the executive committee and the CEO for approval," said Ntseki.
"It's not just about choosing an assistant coach, I am also looking for a scouting and selection committee. It will be a big presentation and will take some time to finalise all the appointments because it's a process. It won't happen overnight."
The Free State-born coach has his eye set on the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ghana and Sudan in November.
"I want the scouting committee to travel the continent and do our analysis on our opponents ahead of those two qualifying games," he said.
Meanwhile, Arthur Zwane will continue to help as temporary assistant coach and Trott Moloto as technical adviser. Bafana will take on Mali in the Nelson Mandela Challenge in Port Elizabeth on October 13.
The 50-year-old is looking forward to his first game in charge after previous friendlies with Zambia and Madagascar were cancelled due to the xenophobic violence that gripped the country last month.
"I look forward to working with the players again and finally playing a match," he said.
