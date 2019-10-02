Molefi Ntseki to nominate his technical team

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki is set to make his first major presentation to Safa's technical committee to propose the names of the people he wants as his support staff.

Safa has still not appointed a permanent technical team to support Ntseki in his work as Bafana boss.

Before the appointments can be made, Ntseki will have to give the association a list of his preferred candidates.

Ntseki explained that he will finalise a date with the technical committee chairperson Jack Maluleke for the presentation sometime this month.

"I will present to the technical committee the organogram I have in mind and then it has to go to the executive committee and the CEO for approval," said Ntseki.