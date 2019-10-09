Soccer

Diplomacy rescues Bafana Bafana

By Gomolemo Motshwane - 09 October 2019 - 07:14
Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki.
Image: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images

A few weeks ago, two national teams turned their backs on Bafana Bafana, but now relations have normalised after xenophobia attacks threatened to turn SA into a pariah state.

After the fallout, which saw Zambia and its late-minute replacement Madagascar pull out of a friendly fixture with SA, Safa has since moved to mend diplomatic relations with fellow associations on the continent.

All appears to be well now as Safa has managed to secure Mali as an opponent in the Nelson Mandela Challenge on Sunday (3pm).

