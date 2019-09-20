Kermit Erasmus is happy with his form in front of goal‚ though admits he’s perhaps just lacking in consistency for Cape Town City as they look to turn around a mediocre start when they play Lamontville Golden Arrows in the Absa Premiership on Sunday.

“Goals are important to me but with consistency in the team the goals will keep coming‚” Erasmus said.

“I’m enjoying where I’m at‚ at the moment‚ and how things are going and I can only build on that and focus on the next game.”

Erasmus has three goals in five starts this season in the league‚ including one in last weekend’s thrilling 3-3 draw away against SuperSport United and wants to continue against Arrows at Cape Town Stadium (kickoff 3pm).

“The intensity in training has been good from our last game. We are trying to fix our small errors.”

Erasmus also praised the impact of the return of players from injury like midfielder Thabo Nodada.

“To have him come back and stamp his authority right away is a positive for the team. He is a player we have missed‚” the forward said.

“Players who come back from injury are hungry. If I think back to when I was injured‚ you want to fight for your place back in the team and grab chances when you get them.”

But of concern is the fact that City‚ who have won only one game in the new campaign‚ have let too many leads slip in recent games.

“Obviously the coach has been harsh on us and trying to get us not to commit the same mistakes. It’s been happening far too often and at this level you get punished when those errors happen‚” Erasmus said.

“But it’s football – football is about making mistakes and rectifying them. We are working on them now and hoping we can recity them on the weekend.”

The 29-year-old striker‚ recently recalled to the Bafana Bafana set-up‚ said Arrows would be tough opponents.

“They are an attacking team‚ they try to break on the counter‚ but we’ll be well prepared for them and hopefully we can get the three points‚” he said.

Source: TMG Digital.