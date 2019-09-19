PSL clubs need better coaches

Isn't it time SA football clubs ask themselves serious questions about the foreign coaches coming through to the Premier Soccer League? There are too many who just don't seem to add much value to our football and hop from club to another.

There have been some good ones that have helped take the PSL to another level over the years.

We've seen some decent foreign coaches at Kaizer Chiefs, for example, in the likes of Eddie Lewis, Mario Tuani, Jeff Butler , Ted Dumitru and Stuart Baxter. But at the same time, there have been some horrible misses in the likes of Phillipe Troussier, Wladimir Vermezovic, and more recently, Giovanni Solinas.

Across all clubs, there have been some good foreign coaches, but many who were certainly not better than what SA has to offer.