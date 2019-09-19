Local players 'can't cut it in Europe' - Nasief Morris

Former Bafana Bafana defender Nasief Morris feels SA players are not challenging themselves enough overseas, hence they don't graduate to better leagues.

In recent years, South Africa has hardly been represented in Europe's best leagues such as Spain's La Liga, the English Premiership and Italian Serie A.

The last local player to nail down a regular place in a team in England's top flight was Steven Pienaar during his spell at Everton between 2008 and 2016.

On the flip side, SA players have been opting to return to the Premier Soccer League after just a few years in Europe.

Lebogang Manyama, who lasted just a year at Turkish Super Lig outfit Konyaspor, is one of the prime examples of those who have chosen to head back home after a brief spell in the leagues that are regarded as a stepping stone to greener pastures.