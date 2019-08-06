Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was pleased with the way her much-changed side breezed past Madagascar in their final Cosafa Women’s Championship Group A game on Monday‚ but knows that much bigger challenges await in the semifinals.

Banyana will now tackle Zimbabwe in the Last 4 as they seek a third title in succession‚ but this time without a host of their top stars who ply their trade overseas.

Ellis has had to do without the likes of Thembi Kgatlana‚ Linda Motlhalo and Nothando Vilakazi in Nelson Mandela Bay in Port Elizabeth‚ but has therefore been able to give a run to a new generation of national team players.

They sealed their semifinal place with a comfortable 3-0 win over the Malagasy‚ and end the pool campaign with 23 goals scored and just one conceded in their three games.