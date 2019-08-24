WATCH | J'Something does a cover of hit song 'Shesha'

Club banger Shesha has been doing the rounds and if you are one of the many people who are loving it, you have to see J'Something's rendition of the song.

The sweet melodic sounds of De Mthuda and Njelic have been heating up dancefloors in recent months and people can't seem to get enough of the house track.

It turns out that Mi Casa frontman J'Something and his wife Coco are also stans of the song.

Coco even asked her hubby to cover the hit. He shared the results on social media recently and nearly shut it down.