Chiefs have a brand new attitude

If Kaizer Chiefs' 3-2 win over Highlands Park last week is anything to go by, Amakhosi are determined to fight until the very last minute this season.

It's without a doubt that last season Chiefs would have struggled to orchestrate the fighting spirit they delivered against Highlands.

Amakhosi attacker Dumisani Zuma, who came off the bench in the second half to influence the match against the Lions of the North, has credited their new-found rejuvenation to coach Ernst Middendorp's teachings.

"The coach [Middendorp] always emphasises that we should be more aggressive. I think everything starts from that. It's the type of mentality we want to keep the entire season," said the soft-spoken

Zuma at Naturena yesterday.

"Our plan for the season is to control the game all the time, attack more and be decisive especially on one-on-one situations. Our work rate as a team needs to be very high, always," he said.

Amakhosi are gearing up for their second league encounter of the season, facing Black Leopards at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (8.15pm).

The last time Amakhosi graced the famous 2010 Fifa World Cup arena things turned upside down.