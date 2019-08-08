Kaizer Chiefs ready to end four-season dry spell

Kaizer Chiefs' defender Lorenzo Gordinho has explained how the club intend to source motivation from their four barren seasons.

"It's heavy, it's very heavy [to have gone four seasons without silverware]," Gordinho said at the club's media-open day in Naturena yesterday.

"But during the off-season we worked on that aspect mentally; to understand that it's a heavy pressure, but it doesn't need to be one that weighs us down on the field. It must be one that gives us more fire, more spirit to win."

The 25-year-old said Amakhosi were recovering from their dark days, having embarrassingly lost the Nedbank Cup final to second-tier outfit TS Galaxy in May.