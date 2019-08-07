Tsepo Masilela doubts Chiefs' credentials

Erstwhile Kaizer Chiefs defender Tsepo Masilela has cast doubt on Amakhosi's credentials to challenge for the league title this season.

Masilela, who is contemplating retirement after leaving Chiefs in June last year, has detailed why he thinks Amakhosi could find it difficult to fight for the title.

"We are hoping this year it's going to be better. But if you look at the gap from last season, firstly you need to think about closing the gap before you win the championship,'' Masilela said.

"You must be realistic in football. If you finish the season and you look at the log, if the champions are on 60 and you are on 40. you are far off."

Chiefs accumulated 39 points last season, a whopping 20 less than champions Mamelodi Sundowns.