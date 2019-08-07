Arrows find a sweet spot at Sugar Ray

Golden Arrows team manager Nonceba Madlala has cited the lack of support in KwaMashu as the main factor that forced Abafana Bes'thende to abandon Princess Magogo Stadium for Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, situated in Clermont.

For a number of seasons, Arrows had been using the Princess Magogo Stadium as their home ground.

Starting with their 1-0 win over Maritzburg United in a league opener on Sunday,

all Arrows' home fixtures for the season are billed for

Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.

"We will be using Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium as our home ground for the foreseeable future. We are not getting as much support at Princess Magogo Stadium, so we decided to move,'' Madlala said.

"We have a great support in Clermont. people always turn up and we are very happy with everything there.''

The last time Arrows used the Princess Magogo Stadium was in December when they beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-1. After that match, due to the bad pitch that was ravaged by a music concert, the PSL closed the venue indefinitely

"I do not know about the grass there. we never returned there after that Chiefs game. Our decision to take our game to Clermont has nothing to do with the pitch issue at Magogo,'' said Madlala.

Sowetan understands that the state of the pitch has not improved at the KwaMashu arena, which hosted the 2017 Telkom Knockout Cup final. Attempts to reach the PSL for comment drew blanks as the league's spokesman Luxolo September did not answer his phone. Meanwhile, Madlala could not be drawn into talks linking their coach Steve Komphela to the vacant Bafana Bafana job.