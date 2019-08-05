Seema optimistic despite loss to Bucs

Bloemfontein Celtic coach Lehlohonolo Seema says their off-the-field woes are now a thing of the past.

Last season, Celtic faced a financial crisis, prompting recurring strikes by the club's employees, including the players. The troubles forced supporters to boycott some matches at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium.

Eventually, the Siwelele faithful invaded the pitch against Cape Town City in April, compelling the game to be abandoned. They ended up playing their home matches in other provinces.

"We have mended our things; our house is in order now. We are getting the kind of support we've been missing," Seema said in the wake of their 3-1 loss to Orlando Pirates in their first league game of the season at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

"We started and ended the pre-season well, we played our first game... there was nothing ... the supporters were there supporting us. I can assure you that against Golden Arrows on Sunday... we are playing at Dr Molemela," he said.

Pirates' Augustine Mulenga drew first blood, but Mzwanele Mahashe brought Phunya Sele Sele back into the game. Second-half goals from Innocent Maela and debutant Gabadinho Mhango sealed the deal for the hosts.

"There are a few things defensively that we need to work on, so that we can give ourselves a chance of winning games," said Seema.