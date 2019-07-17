Rivaldo Coetzee's focus is on Sundowns

Highly rated defender Rivaldo Coetzee's focus at the moment is squarely on Mamelodi Sundowns and not on what happened when he did not honour his call-up to Bafana Bafana.

Coetzee was named in Stuart Baxter's provisional squad for Africa Cup of Nations but he did not pitch up.

The 22-year-old informed Baxter that his mother was ill.

Coetzee was last week part of the Sundowns squad that was in camp in Mbombela, Mpumalanga.

The former Ajax Cape Town hardman did not want to discuss the national team. "No Bafana questions please," he retorted.

Instead, he spoke about his ambitions for the upcoming campaign where the club will be aiming for a 10th league title.