Jele happy to stay another year at Bucs

After extending his contract for a year, Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele isn't anxious about his future beyond the new campaign.

The Buccaneers confirmed a few weeks ago that Jele has signed a new one-year-deal with the club.

Nevertheless, the 32-year-old defender is not reading too much into the duration of his contract.

"I am very happy. The team recognised me at an early age, you know. And they still honour me even now, and for this contract, I appreciate it. It does not matter if it's one year or two years,'' Jele noted on the sidelines of the club's jersey launch event at Orlando Stadium on Monday.

"For me, I want to be in the field all the time, that's the most important thing. You need to be happy as a person. It does not matter if you get six months, as long as you play, then it's cool. So I was happy with the one year contract that they gave me. I will see what's going to happen next season."

Jele, who's heading into his 13th season with Bucs, also lauded the design of their new jersey. The new kit is identical to the one Pirates donned in 1995, the year they clinched the coveted CAF Champions League.

"The kit is very nice, [the] fabric is quality. It's very light and you feel comfortable in it. I believe that when we wear it this season, we will just bring back the glory days," stated Jele.

"This season there'll be no longer manga manga business, no excuses. It's time to bring something to the team. [Winning] the league is the first priority; we want the other domestic cups as well.''

As Pirates have not won anything under his captaincy, the lad from Middelburg, Mpumalanga, is eager to emulate past captain Lucky Lekgwathi, who led the club to a double treble between 2010 and 2012.

"For me it's a motivation to be compared to previous captains, especially Lucky. I am determined to lead the team to the same kind of glory as he did,'' said Jele.