Orlando Pirates are enjoying a mood of excitement as they contemplate the possibility of taking the league title for the first time in seven years‚ says defender Innocent Maela.

A window on feelings inside the Buccaneers camp is rare and any attempt at discussing title prospects with coach Milutin Sredojevic is usually rebuffed with bland platitudes about ‘focusing on the next match’.

But the articulate 26-year-old Maela was much less guarded as he expressed his sentiments for the season

“Obviously the mood is good‚ the guys are working hard in training and there is excitement but we also have people who are experienced like Musa Nyatama‚ Happy Jele‚ Mpho Makola‚ Thabo (Matlaba) … people who have been there.

“They try so much to keep us grounded‚ for us to always stay humble‚ listening to the coaches and making sure that we keep going‚ keep improving.