Egypt v South Africa: Three key battles to look out for

Winning personal battles will be key for Bafana Bafana success in their Africa Cup of Nations second round clash against Egypt at the Cairo International Stadium on Saturday.

There will be massive clashes all over the pitch‚ with some of the players knowing each well from club competition over the years.

There are three duels that could be most important to Bafana’s chances of going all the way to booking a place in the quarterfinals.

SIFISO HLANTI VS MOHAMED SALAH

Egypt tend to use Salah as a winger rather than a central forward and Hlanti will have to stick to him like glue or Bafana could be in perilous danger.