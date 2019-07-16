Court to decide on Champs League final

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is set to make a ruling by July 31 on whether the CAF Champions League final should be replayed or not.

Last month, CAF ordered the second-leg of the final between Wydad Casablanca and Esperance to be replayed at a neutral venue after it was abandoned.

There had been rumours that SA would host the replay, but Safa acting chief executive Russell Paul said the association had not heard anything yet.

In that abandoned final on May 31, the Wydad players refused to continue playing the match midway through after the VAR review system failed to work. The Moroccans wanted referee Bakary Gassama to review a disallowed goal but the system did not work.

Both Wydad and Esperance approached CAS seeking a ruling in their favour and against the resolution by the executive committee of CAF to replay the match.

"The clubs and CAF have prepared and agreed upon a procedural timetable for the CAS arbitration, with a final decision to be issued, at the latest, on 31 July 2019," the CAS statement read.

"CAS will not provide any further information in relation to this procedure, except to issue a media release announcing the final decision."