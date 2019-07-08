Zodwa Wabantu saves best for her wedding

Now that Zodwa Wabantu has slayed Durban July with her barely-there mesh dress, she is ready to set tongues wagging at her wedding.

The 33-year-old provocateur and reality TV star confirmed exclusively to Sowetan at the Greyville Racecourse on Saturday that her nuptials to 23-year-old beau Ntobeko Linda will be on July 26.

She also spilled to Sowetan the details on what she will wear, teasing that she will have four outfit changes.

"I'm always going to be me. No matter how many times people bash me and speak ill of me," she said.

The Durban July is always a special occasion for Zodwa since she first hogged headlines with her no-underwear dress at the annual horse-racing event in 2017.

Two years later, she was booked to headline one of the biggest marquees at the event - DJ Tira's Afrotainment marquee.