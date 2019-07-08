Zodwa Wabantu saves best for her wedding
Now that Zodwa Wabantu has slayed Durban July with her barely-there mesh dress, she is ready to set tongues wagging at her wedding.
The 33-year-old provocateur and reality TV star confirmed exclusively to Sowetan at the Greyville Racecourse on Saturday that her nuptials to 23-year-old beau Ntobeko Linda will be on July 26.
She also spilled to Sowetan the details on what she will wear, teasing that she will have four outfit changes.
"I'm always going to be me. No matter how many times people bash me and speak ill of me," she said.
The Durban July is always a special occasion for Zodwa since she first hogged headlines with her no-underwear dress at the annual horse-racing event in 2017.
Two years later, she was booked to headline one of the biggest marquees at the event - DJ Tira's Afrotainment marquee.
"Let's go back to those two years. It was so shameful and I didn't know the power I have.
"People gave me a table, thinking they are doing me a favour. I don't want to mention that marquee. Now I'm happy where I am, we are going further and stronger.
"I just got a car endorsement, so if my brand can be recognised by big corporates it means there is more to do."
Three sources close to The Queen actress Dineo Moeketsi have told Sowetan she had some last-minute fashion drama after designer Lord Quiteria failed to deliver her look on time. As a result, Moeketsi opted for an casual animal print ensemble.
"She was left disappointed and upset," a close friend said.
Big fashion moments included Boity Thuli going old Hollywood glamour in a purple Orapeleng Modutle dress, DJ Zihle's multi-coloured Scalo suit and Somizi's dramatic train.
The Gin & Comedy marquee headlined by Mashabela Galane, Skhumba Hlophe and Mpho "Popps" Modikoane, revoked media invites on the morning of the event citing the attendance of a "parliamentary dignitary" as the reason.
Aside from Mzansi A-listers - from Bonang Matheba to Cassper Nyovest and Rapulana Seiphemo coming out in big numbers to attend - the government leaders such as police minister Bheki Cele and his wife Thembeka Ngcobo joined the punters and fashionistas on the fun.