Kaizer Chiefs supporters barking up the wrong tree

Kaizer Chiefs supporters must stop blaming and harassing the wrong man in Bobby Motaung before this innocent businessman is harmed or even murdered. The real problem with the club lies with the coaches.

A coach is the one who should effectively and efficiently apply his technical and tactical skills.

If a coach fails to achieve desired results, fire him until the right one is found. Before Pitso Mosimane at Mamelodi Sundowns, a host of overrated coaches from abroad failed to steer the team to success. A worker who cannot dig well with a spade, a CEO who flouts the rules and a driver who crashes a car ... all must be shown the door. Hands off Bobby and blame the under-performing coaches.

Thami Zwane

Edenvale