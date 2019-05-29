Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza has warned that the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa's (ICASA) draft sports broadcasting services amendment regulations could destroy local football.

Khoza faced ICASA in Centurion on Wednesday and said clubs in the PSL‚ National First Division and Multichoice Diski Challenge face an uncertain future because of the proposed amendments.

“The impact of the draft does not consider the impact on the PSL and its constituent components at all.

"They will ruin football in South Africa and they will destroy the high quality content that the PSL is striving to invest in‚” said Khoza in his submission to hearing chairperson Palesa Kadi in Centurion.

Khoza echoed SA Rugby‚ Boxing SA and the South African Cricketer’s Association (SACA)‚ arguing that exclusivity generates income and it is accepted globally.

“Exclusivity enables content rights owners such as the PSL to generate income‚" he said.

"As a result‚ exclusivity is widely used across the world when selling content including non-sport and even free-to-air broadcaster SABC wants exclusivity.”

“Income is distributed to clubs‚ who invest in developing and attracting football talent through paying better salaries‚ investing in academies‚ facilities and competent football management.