PSL award a bonus for tireless Kekana

Mamelodi Sundowns skipper Hlompho Kekana eventually won the Midfielder of the Season award after numerous years of no success is the epitome of steadfastness.

Kekana beat out teammate Themba Zwane and Orlando Pirates ace Thembinkosi Lorch in this category at the end of the season awards dinner held at Durban's ICC on Sunday night.

It was only Kekana's second PSL award ever, having won for Goal of the Season in the 2013/2014 campaign.

Kekana highlighted the value of collective accomplishments over individual recognition. "I always knew that I deserved something in the PSL Awards and it was about time. I am just fortunate today [on Sunday] I managed to win the award," he cheerfully said.

"More than anything, I have tried to be a player who wants to win as a team. This individual accolade is a bonus.

"I remember when I was still at SuperSport United, I won the Player of the Year and Players' Player accolades at the club's awards ... I gave one of those to one of the players there because I felt it was not about me, but about the team."

For the coveted Footballer of the Season and Players' Player Awards, Kekana and Zwane were pipped by Lorch.

The humble midfield stalwart started more than 40 games across all tournaments in the just-concluded season.

"I think my consistency is because I am doing what I love ... I love football. I also carry the hopes of the villagers - people in Zebediela [his place of birth in Limpopo] look up to me, so underperforming would be disappointing them," said Kekana, 33.