Kaizer Chiefs' greater experience and star pedigree will make them overwhelming favourites in Saturday's Nedbank Cup final against National First Division side TS Galaxy‚ but that does not mean their opponent are to be taken lightly.

Galaxy are a well-oiled unit under coach Dan Malesela‚ who has stuck to his principles of playing organised‚ attacking football.

There are a number of potential match-winners within the Galaxy squad‚ which is filled with players eager to catch the eye of the country's elite and use the Nedbank Cup platform to further their careers.

SowetanLIVE looks at five players Chiefs will have to watch closely.

1) TERRENCE MASHEGO

Left-back Mashego has missed just two of Galaxy’s 35 games in all competitions this season and provides both a steadying influence on defence and also an attacking weapon going forward.

The former Mthatha Bucks star has excelled in this campaign and at the age of just 20 looks to have a bright future ahead of him.

His performances have not gone unnoticed and he has been nominated for the Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player award.

2) NATION NDLOVU

Defensive midfielder Ndlovu may have a point to prove after he was signed by Chippa United before the start of this season but weeks later released to link up with Galaxy‚ his dream of playing top-flight football quashed.

He was one of a number of players swept in and out of Chippa at the time as the club’s chaotic transfer dealings reached new levels of farce.

He had been playing for Cape Town All Stars in the second-tier‚ and with that franchise having been sold to form Galaxy‚ he returned to the club and moved to Mpumalanga.

He has been a rock in the midfield for Malesela and played every minute of their Nedbank Cup campaign to date.

3) SIHLE NDULI

Attacking midfielder Nduli has had his breakthrough season as the 23-year-old stamped his authority on the National First Division with some outstanding displays.

He started his career with third-tier eThekwini Coastal before making the switch to Cape Town All Stars at the start of last season.

He battled to make the breakthrough in the Mother City though and spent the season half of the season on loan at Witbank Spurs.

There he appeared to find his confidence and this campaign he has featured in 28 games for Galaxy‚ including all of their Nedbank Cup fixtures.

4) SIZWE MDLINZO

Perhaps ‘the’ dangerman for Chiefs‚ Mdlinzo is both a creator and scorer of goals with his all-action box-to-box style winning plenty of admirers up and down the country.

He is one of the few players in the squad that has played Absa Premiership football having turned out for Chippa United between 2016 and 2018‚ without really being able to convince of his quality.

His game has ‘clicked’ this season though and he has been superb‚ but just in the league but also Galaxy’s run to the cup final.

Now 27‚ he also has greater experience and started for Chippa when they beat Chiefs 1-0 in December 2017.

5) ZAKHELE LEPASA

The talk of the town‚ Lepasa is actually on the books of Orlando Pirates‚ so will have plenty of motivation to put one over their great Soweto rivals.

The 22-year-old’s career looked in the doldrums just a few months ago though‚ before an excellent run of form since signing for Galaxy‚ which includes three goals in the Nedbank Cup.

He spent the first half of this season on loan at Stellenbosch FC‚ but barely got a kick‚ before switching to Galaxy in January.

Since then he has scored eight goals in 10 starts in all competitions and been nominated for both the Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament and Most Promising Player awards.