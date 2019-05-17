'We will be crowned champions' - TS Galaxy midfielder

No-nonsense TS Galaxy defensive midfielder Nation Ndlovu has braced himself for what promises to be a fierce middle of the park battle with Kaizer Chiefs ironman Willard Katsande.

Ndlovu and Katsande are expected to play a crucial role for their respective clubs when the two sides clash in the Nedbank Cup final at the sold-out Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow (7pm).

Like Katsande, Ndlovu, 25, is a typical hard-nosed holding midfielder gifted with stamina and ability to break up opposition attacks. The Galaxy hardman is ready to go pound for pound with his Amakhosi counterpart.

"I think the game will be won or lost in the midfield. It's important to keep a close eye on a player like Katsande. My job is to do the dirty work for the team and I am ready,'' Ndlovu told Sowetan from their training base at Panorama Sports Club in Roodepoort, west of Joburg, this week.