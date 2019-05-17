'We will be crowned champions' - TS Galaxy midfielder
No-nonsense TS Galaxy defensive midfielder Nation Ndlovu has braced himself for what promises to be a fierce middle of the park battle with Kaizer Chiefs ironman Willard Katsande.
Ndlovu and Katsande are expected to play a crucial role for their respective clubs when the two sides clash in the Nedbank Cup final at the sold-out Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow (7pm).
Like Katsande, Ndlovu, 25, is a typical hard-nosed holding midfielder gifted with stamina and ability to break up opposition attacks. The Galaxy hardman is ready to go pound for pound with his Amakhosi counterpart.
"I think the game will be won or lost in the midfield. It's important to keep a close eye on a player like Katsande. My job is to do the dirty work for the team and I am ready,'' Ndlovu told Sowetan from their training base at Panorama Sports Club in Roodepoort, west of Joburg, this week.
"It's our first final. we are not here by mistake. We cannot afford to squander this wonderful journey at the final hurdle. So I am optimistic we will be crowned champions on Saturday [tomorrow].''
You'd expect any second tier outfit to be somehow frantic with playing at a sold-out venue, especially against one of the most supported clubs in SA, but for Galaxy this won't be the case; they always play in front of large crowds at home.
"We're used to playing in front of a big crowd, actually we thrive on a full house,'' stated Ndlovu, who featured in all Galaxy's Ke Yona matches en route to the decider.
"Surely you have noticed that at our stadium [Kameelrivier in Mpumalanga], it's always full. So I believe the crowd will be an advantage for us, even if it's Chiefs fans. I also expect our fans to travel to Durban and cheer us on. It must be a historic day for this club.''