With mixed emotions between pride at hard work laying a platform and the bitter taste of not winning a trophy‚ Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic eventually simply had to admit that from his team in 2018-19 it was "still not enough".

Pirates finished the Absa Premiership runners-up to Mamelodi Sundowns for a second season‚ falling just short‚ their 3-0 win against Polokwane City at Orlando Stadium on Saturday leaving Bucs two points adrift because Downs saw off Free State Stars 1-0 in Bethlehem.

Sredojevic often talks about how in football the team and technical staff can do so much‚ and then the game has to reward you.

The margins between silverware or not can be a single goal.