Celtic's sheer resilience to make top 8 delights Seema

Given their protracted off-field woes, expecting Bloemfontein Celtic to finish inside the top-eight was simply unrealistic at the start of the season.

It's because of this that even the club's caretaker mentor Lehlohonolo Seema is still in disbelief after claiming the eighth spot, defying all odds.

Celtic's turbulent off-field experiences range from monetary conflicts, which triggered a spate of protests, to the bitter relationship between fans and chairperson Max Tshabalala.

"I just can't believe what we've achieved after what we went through this season. It's a great feeling, we thank the Almighty [God] . He made it possible for us," Seema said.

"Credit must go to the boys, they stuck in there and they worked very hard in blocking the external factors."

Having missed out on the top-eight berth for the past three seasons, it was Celtic's

3-1 win over AmaZulu on the final day of the season at the weekend that sealed the deal.

In solidarity with fired captain Patrick Tignyemb, a number of Celtic senior players didn't train adequately leading up to the AmaZulu clash, prompting the technical team to resort to their MultiChoice Diski Challenge troops.

"We only trained twice before the last game of the season. The good thing is that these MDC boys had been training with us," said Seema.